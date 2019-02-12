Folk trio Leveret to perform at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Three of England’s finest folk musicians come together for a concert in Bury St Edmunds on Monday March 11.

Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) perform as Leveret at The Apex.

Their music is rooted in the English tradition but sounds fresh and new. With their first three albums and over a long string of sell-out gigs, the trio has built a strong reputation as superb musicians, fine tunesmiths and captivating performers.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £16 each, can be booked via www.theapex.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01284 758000.