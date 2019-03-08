REVIEW: Kaiser Chiefs return to Newmarket Nights with a bang

Ricky Wilson, frontman of Kaiser Chiefs, made light work of the band's headline show at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday night. Picture: ANGELA SMITH. Archant

Kaiser Chiefs certainly made an impression on Friday night as they delivered an eccentric performance to entertain a packed crowd at Newmarket.

The five-piece band from Yorkshire wanted to make an even greater impact on their return to the racecourse following a three-year absence, as stated by frontman Ricky Wilson, and the fans were definitely in for a treat.

Wilson was back under the Suffolk spotlight in the unusual combination of a straw hat, waistcoat, bow tie and tweed trousers, while his four band mates including two guitarists, one drummer and a keyboardist took the easier smart-casual approach.

Thousands came in suits, dresses, and some in just t-shirts and shorts, who bounced on their feet to a plethora of classics and new material from the band's upcoming album 'Duck'. But even before the music got underway, you could feel a wave of traffic baring down in anticipation on what was to come.

A raucous ovation was greeted by Wilson and company as they made last-minute preparations. Having stood second row from the front, it was sometimes an act of defiance to secure a splendid view as some fans were too eager to get the best snapshot for their social media profile as they could.

Opening with 'People know how to love one another', fans on both the grass and in the grandstands began their nightlong dance marathon, including BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter, Chris Mann.

Well-known hits such as 'Everything is average nowadays', 'Ruby' and 'Na Na Na Na Naa' ensured all in attendance were in the groove. The electric vibe around the venue was encapsulated by Wilson's constantly energetic stage presence, running from one side to the other at regular intervals whilst simultaneously encouraging the thousands to join in.

Moments of angst lied amid the crowds in expectation of two famous chart-topping Kaiser Chiefs' tunes due to a short break, leaving some wondering whether they were going home earlier than planned. But in fact, it was this feeling that continued to create a deafening wall of noise for all present.

For Elton John fans, there was also a rendition of Pinball Wizard to enjoy, emphasising the band's versatility.

To cap off a beautiful summer's evening, it was down to 'The Angry Mob' and 'Oh My God' to send almost everyone into delirium and to end a worthwhile occasion.