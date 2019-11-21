Advanced search

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Any Dream Will Do's Keith Jack lead Fame the Musical cast at New Theatre in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 November 2019

Grab those leg warmers and live forever as Hollyoaks favourite Jorgie Porter leads the cast of Fame the Musical at the New Theatre in Peterborough.

The cast of the West End hit musical, which also includes Keith Jack of Any Dream Will Do fame, will be at the New Theatre from November 25-30.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York's High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Tickets, £22.50 to £39.50, can be booked via www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/fame/

