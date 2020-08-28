Advanced search

Live entertainment starts again at arts centre – kicking off with ‘giant balloon show’

PUBLISHED: 13:14 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 28 August 2020

Live shows are returning to Haddenham Arts Centre � with a giant balloon show taking place on September 19. Picture: Submitted

Live shows are returning to Haddenham Arts Centre � with a giant balloon show taking place on September 19. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Live entertainment is returning to one of east Cambs’ many venues – kicking off with a ‘giant balloon show’ in September.

Haddenham Arts Centre has reopened and is staging a number of safe socially-distanced events after being forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, August 27, the centre held an open-air outdoor puppet performance of ‘Rust and Stardust: Tweethearts’.

On upcoming events, a spokesperson said: “Dizzy O’Dare brings his Giant Balloon show to Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday, September 19.

You may also want to watch:

“Again we’ve got two shows at 2pm and 4pm. Both performances last around 30 mins and are suitable for family audiences.

“Our café is open from 10am to 4pm and we’re now serving award winning Saffron Ice Creams - they are delicious!

“Our exhibition of limited edition prints of iconic images from the creative forces of Storm Thorgerson and StormStudios continues to October 31.

“The arts centre and cafe are now open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.”

For more information or to book, visit: www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Smiliest Server finalists

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski and Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Huge boost to rail improvements for Ely as Network Rail secures £13.1m for new study -and you can have your say too

SW Norfolk Liz Truss (right) has confirmed that a meeting with other MPs and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay (left) paved the way for £13.1m funding to Network Rail for the next stage of improvements to rail improvements at Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

One-time East Cambs school caretaker and professional balloon artist avoids jail after admitting possession of 500 incident images of children

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are you finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category. Naomi Hardy, Daniel Laurence and Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Smiliest Server finalists

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski and Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Huge boost to rail improvements for Ely as Network Rail secures £13.1m for new study -and you can have your say too

SW Norfolk Liz Truss (right) has confirmed that a meeting with other MPs and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay (left) paved the way for £13.1m funding to Network Rail for the next stage of improvements to rail improvements at Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

One-time East Cambs school caretaker and professional balloon artist avoids jail after admitting possession of 500 incident images of children

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are you finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category. Naomi Hardy, Daniel Laurence and Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

Latest from the Ely Standard

Live entertainment starts again at arts centre – kicking off with ‘giant balloon show’

Live shows are returning to Haddenham Arts Centre � with a giant balloon show taking place on September 19. Picture: Submitted

East Cambridgeshire Council release timetable for discussing Sennica Energy Farm - but ultimately the decision rests with the Government

A map of the proposed solar farm that sprawls two counties.

Poll reveals more than half of people don’t know how to spot the signs of modern slavery

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

Ely Lego show will go virtual - for a month - and will also help local charity

Duncan Bridges and his son Callum came up with the idea after noticing the number of Lego shows this year that had been cancelled. Picture; D TYE

Builders wanting to work longer hours to catch up after Covid lockdown promise neighbours to turn their radios off

Site of the three homes being built on land south west of South West of Terryann on Old Bank, Prickwillow.