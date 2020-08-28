Live entertainment starts again at arts centre – kicking off with ‘giant balloon show’
PUBLISHED: 13:14 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 28 August 2020
Live entertainment is returning to one of east Cambs’ many venues – kicking off with a ‘giant balloon show’ in September.
Haddenham Arts Centre has reopened and is staging a number of safe socially-distanced events after being forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, August 27, the centre held an open-air outdoor puppet performance of ‘Rust and Stardust: Tweethearts’.
On upcoming events, a spokesperson said: “Dizzy O’Dare brings his Giant Balloon show to Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday, September 19.
“Again we’ve got two shows at 2pm and 4pm. Both performances last around 30 mins and are suitable for family audiences.
“Our café is open from 10am to 4pm and we’re now serving award winning Saffron Ice Creams - they are delicious!
“Our exhibition of limited edition prints of iconic images from the creative forces of Storm Thorgerson and StormStudios continues to October 31.
“The arts centre and cafe are now open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.”
For more information or to book, visit: www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk
