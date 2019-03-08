Video

Acoustic band Glymjack to perform at Ely Folk Club

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16. Picture: STILL VISION/AARON KARNOVSKI. Archant

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16.

Glymjack's music is pitched somewhere between the gritty Americana of Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen and the string-laden indie-folk of Blue Rose Code. Live, Greg McDonald is joined in an acoustic duo line-up by fiddle virtuoso Gemma Gayner, expanding to a trio with bassist Dickon Collinson, delivering a high energy, harmony-rich set of hard-hitting original songs and English folk tunes, which has brought the house down at Cambridge Folk Festival and Broadstairs Folk Week. The line-up tours the UK throughout 2019. Glymjack's debut album 'Light the Evening Fire' featuring Show of Hands legends Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, and Sam Kelly percussionist Evan Carson, has swept the folk world, with airplay across BBC radio. Away from Glymjack, Greg plays in The Phil Beer Band and has composed music for films including Alan Partridge. The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £11 in advance or £12 on the door. Call 01353 740999/664706 or visit www.elyfolkclub.co.uk for more information.