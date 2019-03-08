Advanced search

Video

Acoustic band Glymjack to perform at Ely Folk Club

PUBLISHED: 09:58 09 October 2019

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16. Picture: STILL VISION/AARON KARNOVSKI.

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16. Picture: STILL VISION/AARON KARNOVSKI.

Archant

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16.

You may also want to watch:

Glymjack's music is pitched somewhere between the gritty Americana of Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen and the string-laden indie-folk of Blue Rose Code. Live, Greg McDonald is joined in an acoustic duo line-up by fiddle virtuoso Gemma Gayner, expanding to a trio with bassist Dickon Collinson, delivering a high energy, harmony-rich set of hard-hitting original songs and English folk tunes, which has brought the house down at Cambridge Folk Festival and Broadstairs Folk Week. The line-up tours the UK throughout 2019. Glymjack's debut album 'Light the Evening Fire' featuring Show of Hands legends Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, and Sam Kelly percussionist Evan Carson, has swept the folk world, with airplay across BBC radio.  Away from Glymjack, Greg plays in The Phil Beer Band and has composed music for films including Alan Partridge.  The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £11 in advance or £12 on the door. Call 01353 740999/664706 or visit www.elyfolkclub.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Prickwillow Ploughing Festival delights visitors for eighth year running - despite the rain

It was a joyous occasion to highlight all that is great about the Fens – and even the rain didn’t dampen spirits at the annual Prickwillow Ploughing Festival. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Pupils learn about engineering careers during STEM day at Littleport business JDR Cable Systems

Pupils across Cambridgeshire got the chance to have a look behind the scenes at JDR Cables as the Littleport-based company held a STEM day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘She is my little best friend’ – Plea to find mental health support dog to mum-of-three missing in Soham

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

Acoustic band Glymjack to perform at Ely Folk Club

English folk band Glymjack, who are led by acclaimed Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter Greg McDonald, perform at Ely Folk Club on Wednesday October 16. Picture: STILL VISION/AARON KARNOVSKI.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists