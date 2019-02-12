Advanced search

Fundraising gig set for Cambridge in aid of charity that helps those with terminal cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:32 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 18 February 2019

A gig will be held at one of Cambridge’s best-loved music venues in aid of a local charity.

Indie/rock band Stingray will perform at The Blue Moon in Norfolk Street to raise money for ‘Something To Look Forward To’.

The charity helps people who have been financially affected as a direct result of a terminal cancer diagnosis.

They organise special trips away and gifts to those who really do need a special little something to look forward to.

Stingray will perform a diverse set with classic tracks from The Stranglers and The Clash, to the most popular hits from contemporary artists such as The Killers, Elbow and Plan B.

Local Ely based company Infiniti Graphics designed the official gig poster.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go direct to the charity.

The event will take place on March 16.

Tickets can be purchased at http://buytickets.at/somethingtolookforwardto/224155

