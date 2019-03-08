Advanced search

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Foals at Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 10:57 31 May 2019

Award-winning band Foals will perform at Thetford Forest later this month - and we have three pairs of tickets to give away.

Archant

From playing chaotic house parties in their home city of Oxford to becoming major festival headliners across Europe, Foals' trajectory has been remarkable.

Support comes from Yak.

The concert, which is part of summer concert series Forest Live, takes place on Thursday June 20.

- To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, please answer the question: Where are Foals from?

- Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

- The closing date is Monday June 10 at 9am.

- Winners will need to pick up their tickets from Cambs Times, Audmoor House, 93 High Street, March, PE15 9LH.

For tickets and more information visit www.forestryengland.uk/music/foals

