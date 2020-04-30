Advanced search

School team’s ‘I Need A Hero’ music video clocks up 2,500 views in just three days

PUBLISHED: 13:14 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 30 April 2020

Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes - and that’s certainly true of Ely St John’s Community Primary School’s viral music video which has already clocked up thousands of views in just a few days.

Putting their time in lockdown to very good use, staff members dressed in superhero costumes and filmed themselves singing and dancing along to Bonnie Tyler’s 80s classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’.

Creating a music video, which has already been viewed more than 2,500 times since it was uploaded to YouTube on April 27, was the idea of Year 3 teacher and music lead Sharon Turner.

Contributions for the video came from senior management, teachers, teaching assistants, kitchen and office staff, midday supervisors and even the school’s caretaker.

She said: “I wanted to bring our staff together to make a special video for our children who we are all missing enormously.

“Contributions came from senior management, teachers, teaching assistants, midday supervisors and the care taker as well as kitchen and office staff.

“It was a real team effort and we are enormously proud of the finished result!”

To watch the music video click here.

