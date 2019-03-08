Advanced search

Ely Choral Society set for cathedral concert

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 March 2019

Ely Choral Society’s next concert takes place at Ely Cathedral on Saturday April 13. Picture: LIZ JONES.

Ely Choral Society’s next concert takes place at Ely Cathedral on Saturday April 13. Picture: LIZ JONES.

Ely Choral Society’s next concert will be a programme of works comprising Poulenc’s Gloria, Brahms’s Alto Rhapsody and Elgar’s The Music Makers in Ely Cathedral on Saturday April 13.

The society will be joined by two soloists and The Medlock Ensemble, who provide the large orchestral forces needed for these works.

The concert, which is supported by The Williams Church Music Trust and by The Elgar Trust, will be conducted by Andrew Parnell.

There are 50 free tickets available for local school children.

Tickets, from £8 to £25, are available from Ely Cathedral Box Office (01353 660349), at www.elycathedral.org/events and on the door.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

