Treat your loved one to an evening at Ely Cathedral's annual 'sparkling Valentine's concert'

PUBLISHED: 15:13 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 06 February 2020

Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’ returns to the city on Friday February 15 with guest soloists including soprano Susan Parkes, violinist Martyn Jackson and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Ely Cathedral's annual 'sparkling Valentine's concert' returns to the city on Friday February 15 with guest soloists including soprano Susan Parkes, violinist Martyn Jackson and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Ely Cathedral's annual 'sparkling Valentine's concert' returns to the city on Friday February 15.

Vivaldi by Candlelight will feature selections of the world's greatest classical music with timeless works by the monumental composers, Mozart, Handel, Puccini, Verdi, Delibes, Gounod, Bizet, and Vivaldi.

It is described as "a romantic, candlelit evening" with music from the Piccadilly Sinfonietta and guest soloists including violinist Martyn Jackson, soprano Susan Parkes and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith.

The programme is as follows: Handel - Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, Mozart - Piano Concerto K414, Puccini - O mio bambino caro, Verdi - Libiamo!, Delibes - Flower Duet, Gounod - Je veus vivre, Bizet - Habanera, Vivaldi - 4 Seasons.

Tickets, which cost £28 reserved or £21 unreserved, include a complimentary glass of bubbly.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. To book visit www.elycathedral.org/events/sparkling-valentines-concert

