Classical music composer to give ukulele recital in Ely

A local music composer will be providing a special recital in Ely later this month.

Donald Bousted uses his ukulele to play classical and new music, arranged by more prominent ukulele players such as Rob MacKillop, Samantha Muir and Jake Shimabukuro.

Norfolk-based Bousted has been a composer and guitarist for three years and runs his private teaching practice 'Improve your Guitar Playing', as well as teaching in schools for the Norfolk Music Hub.

In his guitarist career, Bousted has performed at venues including St Martin-in-the-Fields and St John's Smith Square in London, and has broadcasted on Classic FM.

The ukulele derives from between the 19th and 20th centuries, with the 'Classical Ukulele' approach first taken by American John King, who transcribed JS Bach using a particular string crossing technique that he borrowed from the baroque guitar.

The event takes place at Babylon Arts in Ely on Sunday, July 28 at 4.30pm.

For more information on Donald's work, visit www.improve-your-guitar-playing.com/ and for further event details, head to https://www.babylonarts.org.uk/gallery/view,the-classical-ukulele-through-500-years-donald-bousted-at-the-babylon-gallery_22374.htm.