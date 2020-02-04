Video

Domino Records signed rock band Sorry to shake the walls of Cambridge venue The Portland Arms

Four-piece North London rock band Sorry will perform at The Portland Arms in Cambridge tomorrow night (Wednesday February 5).

The gig comes ahead of the release of their debut album '925', which lands on Domino Records on March 27.

The Cambridge date is part of their UK and Europe tour before the band head off to SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Together with co-producer James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya), best friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen have woven 925 like a dreamscape in which idyllic and hellish scenes intermingle, forcing the question of what is real and what is make believe.

Inspired by everything from Hermann Hesse to Aphex Twin and old-school crooner Tony Bennett, their experimental approach marks them out as a genre-splicing band.

Joined by drummer Lincoln Barrett and Campbell Baum on bass, Sorry emerged from a thriving scene of bands in London and 925 follows a series of mixtapes.

The gig runs from 7-11pm. Support on the night comes from Deathcrash.

For tickets, which cost £8.80 each, visit http://theportlandarms.co.uk/wp/event/green-mind-presents-sorry/