Try not to be a WHAT? Comedy trio Fascinating Aïda coming to Cambridgeshire next month

PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 February 2020

Comedy trio Fascinating Aida are coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on March 4. Picture: Supplied/Johnny Boylan

Cheap Flights, Dogging and the post-Brexit song, hilarious cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda are coming to Cambridgeshire next month.

The famous group, made up of comedy legends Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman, are performing at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, March 4.

Following their four-week stint at London's Southbank Centre, the NSFW Christmas song singers will take to the stage for two hours (including interval).

Dillie founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983 and was joined by key writing partner Adèle in 84, since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres around the world.

One organiser said: "Their brand new show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven't heard before and some you wish you'd never heard in the first place.

"There may not be any Dogging, there may be an updated version of their BREXIT song and it's likely that Cheap Flights will be truncated due to new immigration controls.

"But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable.

"With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?"

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook.

The group has also been nominated for several awards - Perrier (once), Olivier (3 nominations) and New York Drama desk (3 nominations).

In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

There are still a limited number of tickets remaining. From £29, tickets can be bought via: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/fascinating-a%C3%AFda

