Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Heather Small and Toploader confirmed for The Cambridge Club Festival 2020

14 February, 2020 - 13:04
Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Heather Small and Toploader confirmed for The Cambridge Club Festival 2020. Picture: THE CAMBRIDGE CLUB

Grammy winning soul stars Shalamar will headline the family-friendly funk and disco festival The Cambridge Club.

Soul II Soul, Toploader, Heather Small, Justin Wilkes and more will take to the stage on Sunday June 21 to coincide with Father's Day celebrations.

This summer, the festival will be moving to a brand new location just outside Cambridge, to the north east of the city - expanding to include at least two full stages of music.

Shalamar will light up the festival's main stage with their uplifting and floor-stomping hits 'A Night to Remember' and 'I Can Make You Feel Good' to name a few.

Iconic British band Soul II Soul will also bring their legendary sound to Cambridge with their number 1 single 'Back To Life' and vocalist Heather Small, best known for her part in 90s band M People, with chart toppers including 'Moving On Up' and 'One Night In Heaven'.

Adding a touch of nineties nostalgia to the days proceedings is Toploader, who will have festival goers 'Dancing In The Moonlight' with their chart topping anthem.

Tickets are on sale now. Adults from just £27.50. Children under five go free, plus there are family and group deals available.

Visit www.cambridgeclub.co

