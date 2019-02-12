Advanced search

REVIEW: ‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely

PUBLISHED: 09:58 04 March 2019

Rosemary Westwell

‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Archant

The title of this concert was most fitting and the Lady Chapel was the perfect place for this marvellous choir to perform.

Under the expert baton of Owain Park, the choir’s meticulous concern for clear, precise focus on the sheer beauty of sound created a concert of the purest quality.

There are very few choral groups that can reach such perfection.

The varied programme included works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, William Henry Harris, Charles Villiers Stanford, Judith Weir, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Thomas Tallis, G.P. da Palestrina, John Tavener, Hildegard von Bingen, Gerda Blok-Wilson, C.H.H. Parry, Eric Whitacre and the conductor, Owain Park.

These pieces ranged from the 11th to the 21st century and the variety of styles and voice ranges required created a huge challenge that this amazing choir met with sophisticated ease.

Highlights for me were ‘Silence and Music’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams, ‘Faire is the Heaven’ by William Henry Harris, ‘Evening Hymn’ by Einojuhani Rautavaara, ‘Sicut Cervus’ by Palestrina, ‘O Little Rose’ by Gerda Blok-Wilson and ‘Beati quorum via’ by Owain Park.

Serenity, cohesion and harmonic balance were immediately evident in the opening ‘Silence and Music’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams, whereas in the following piece, ‘Faire is the Heaven’ by William Henry Harris, we were entranced by the music’s attractive cheerfulness and contrasting moments of excitement.

A sense of character and courageous melodic expansion using an amazing range in the voices pervaded ‘Evening Hymn’ by Einojuhani Rautavaara.

Singing ‘Sicut Cervus’ by Palestrina in the Lady Chapel and its renowned lengthy echoes made it easy for us to be transported in time back to the 16th century when this music was first performed in the ornate cathedrals of Italy.

Works for male voices only are usually on the macho -bombastic style, but in ‘O Little Rose’ by Gerda Blok-Wilson, the male voices of Cambridge Chorale sang with tenderness and beauty – a most enjoyable and rare treat.

‘Beati quorum via’ by Owain Park was a sophisticated reference to Stanford’s earlier version and Owen’s piece and was a very impressive modern, full-blooded and expressive work of variety and interest.

The final ‘Her Sacred spirit soars’ by Eric Whitacre with its amazingly powerful climaxes was a fitting ending to this superb concert and the encore by ‘Heavens Flock’ by Ērics Ešenvalds was certainly well deserved.

Cambridge Chorale next perform at Trinity College Chapel on the May 18 2019.

For more information contact www.cambridgechorale.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cambridge auction house to sell off part of county council art collection but it’s not Cambridgeshire’s - that went under the hammer years ago

Cheffins of Cambridge will host an auction – dubbed ‘The Curated Eye’ – Selected Works from Hertfordshire County Council – will include many of collection’s 20th century pieces. Picture; CHEFFINS

Inspector’s recommendations ‘perverse’ says East Cambs Council leader as he pledges business as usual with 500 homes for Kennett still on target

Cllr Charles Roberts is standing down from local politics in May and will give up his council seat and, de facto, his role as deputy to Mayor James Palmer. Picture: ARCHANT

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

The full list - with photographs- of the 23 projects including Ely bypass fighting it out for RICS awards

RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has announced some of the East of England�s most loved built environment projects, with the publication of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England shortlist. There are 23 projects from across the region Picture: RICS The Listening Station

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

Most Read

Cambridge auction house to sell off part of county council art collection but it’s not Cambridgeshire’s - that went under the hammer years ago

Cheffins of Cambridge will host an auction – dubbed ‘The Curated Eye’ – Selected Works from Hertfordshire County Council – will include many of collection’s 20th century pieces. Picture; CHEFFINS

Inspector’s recommendations ‘perverse’ says East Cambs Council leader as he pledges business as usual with 500 homes for Kennett still on target

Cllr Charles Roberts is standing down from local politics in May and will give up his council seat and, de facto, his role as deputy to Mayor James Palmer. Picture: ARCHANT

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

The full list - with photographs- of the 23 projects including Ely bypass fighting it out for RICS awards

RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has announced some of the East of England�s most loved built environment projects, with the publication of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England shortlist. There are 23 projects from across the region Picture: RICS The Listening Station

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: ‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely

‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

REVIEW: Green Book - beautifully acted and enjoyable

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Cambridge auction house to sell off part of county council art collection but it’s not Cambridgeshire’s - that went under the hammer years ago

Cheffins of Cambridge will host an auction – dubbed ‘The Curated Eye’ – Selected Works from Hertfordshire County Council – will include many of collection’s 20th century pieces. Picture; CHEFFINS

Inspector’s recommendations ‘perverse’ says East Cambs Council leader as he pledges business as usual with 500 homes for Kennett still on target

Cllr Charles Roberts is standing down from local politics in May and will give up his council seat and, de facto, his role as deputy to Mayor James Palmer. Picture: ARCHANT

The full list - with photographs- of the 23 projects including Ely bypass fighting it out for RICS awards

RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has announced some of the East of England�s most loved built environment projects, with the publication of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England shortlist. There are 23 projects from across the region Picture: RICS The Listening Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists