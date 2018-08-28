Advanced search

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:04 14 January 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

You’re bound to have a nice day at Thetford Forest this summer as one of the UK’s biggest rock bands will take to the stage.

StereophonicsStereophonics

Stereophonics, who were first formed in Wales in 1992, are set to perform as part of the Forest Live concert series on Sunday, June 23.

The band, who won the Best Newcomer BRIT Award in 1998 following their debut album Word Gets Around, have enjoyed huge chart success with 11 top ten singles including Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow and The Bartender and the Thief.

They have released 12 albums over their career, with six reaching the number one spot, including their 2017 release Scream Above the Sounds which charted at number two.

Throughout their career, they have played at some of the biggest venues across the world and their Forest Live performance will feature a mix of new and old classics.

READ MORE: ‘Think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Donna Summer’ Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Stereophonics, consisting of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison, will join Paul Weller and Jess Glynne across the weekend at Thetford Forest.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England and money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably.

Tickets to Stereophonics and guests cost £55 (plus £6 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday January 18.

You can buy tickets online on the Forestry England website or call the box office on 03000 680400.

