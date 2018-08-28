Advanced search

Always the best in town – Boogie Night is back at The Apex!

PUBLISHED: 14:13 13 January 2019

Boogie Night returns to The Apex with Edition 9 on Saturday January 26.

Boogie Night returns to The Apex with Edition 9 on Saturday January 26.

Archant

Following the success of the previous fun party gigs, Boogie Night returns to Bury St Edmunds’ Apex Theatre in its ninth incarnation on January 26.

The show features ‘masters of funk’ Odyssey, who are flying in from New York to play hits such as ‘Use It Up Wear It Out’, ‘Going Back to my Roots’ and ‘Native New Yorker’.

There’s also Sheyla Bonnick’s ‘Boney M. Experience’, which is a celebration of the legendary 1970’s pop group, as well as The Miami Sunshine Band – an 11-piece band who pay tribute to the disco-funk band, KC & The Sunshine Band.

Gee Bello completes the line-up as Hot Chocolate’s Errol Brown.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £29.50 per person (including a £1 booking fee).

Visit www.theapex.co.uk to book.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Ceiling that came crashing down in Ely sheltered housing block for the elderly still hasn’t been repaired SEVEN months on

Elderly residents left with no ceiling in Ely housing block. Picture: CHARLIE BISSETT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Always the best in town – Boogie Night is back at The Apex!

Boogie Night returns to The Apex with Edition 9 on Saturday January 26.

New play explores funny real-life experiences of Britain’s aging population

The cast and crew of The Wisdom Club

Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

LETTER: ‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’

‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’, says Rod Read from Sutton Gault. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists