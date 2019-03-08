Advanced search

Musicians and friends Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith to perform at Ely's Babylon Gallery

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 May 2019

Musicians and friends Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith will perform at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on May 27. Picture: JILL SOARS.Musicians and friends Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith will perform at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on May 27. Picture: JILL SOARS.

To celebrate a musical collaboration that has resulted in a life-long friendship between the singers, the pair will be playing a handful of shows in the UK this summer – including at the Babylon Gallery on May 27.

Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith met thirty years ago, introduced by a publisher they wrote songs together for four days in London.

The results secured them a record deal with Ensign Records and soon after they found themselves in Austin, Texas recording the album 'Evidence'.

The album is a mix of Americana and Ukana and received rave reviews, among them an inclusion in the Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Albums book.

Boo and Darden will be joined by guest musicians Sonny Landreth, Syd Straw and Reece Wynans.

