Barry Manilow tribute show coming to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre

He Writes The Songs - The Manilow Songbook is at Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Saturday 4 May. Archant

He Writes The Songs - The Manilow Songbook is at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Saturday 4 May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prepare yourselves for hit after hit in the blockbuster show paying tribute to the one and only Barry Manilow.

Vancouver-born worldwide performer Bryant Olender takes you on a musical journey through the life of this megastar.

You may also want to watch:

The vocalist genuinely loves Barry's music and has, by his own admission, been a fan for many years.

The show is full of hits like Mandy, Could It Me Magic, Even Now, Copacabana, I Can't Smile Without You, Bermuda Triangle and more.

A first class band and fantastic vocalists accompany Bryant on stage making it a great show for any Manilow fan.

Tickets to the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £23 per person.