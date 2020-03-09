ABBA tribute act Kiss the Teacher comes to Haddenham this month
PUBLISHED: 10:37 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 09 March 2020
Archant
It's going to be an 'Abbatastic' night at Haddenham and Sports Social Club's upcoming event this weekend.
ABBA tribute band Kiss the Teacher will grace the stage as they prepare to entertain club members and residents with a nostalgic night of song and dance.
A Haddenham Sports and Social Club spokeswoman said: "A lot of members are fans of ABBA and said it would be nice to have an ABBA tribute act with all the classics!
"We have a lot of 50s and 60s rock 'n' roll bands and we have events most weekends with various bands.
"I know that quite a few people are looking forward to it."
The event kicks off on Saturday, March 14 from 8pm at Haddenham Sports and Social Club, Chewells Lane, Haddenham, CB6 3SS. Entry is £10 on the door.
For more information, visit the club's Facebook page or call 07599 994643.