ABBA tribute act Kiss the Teacher comes to Haddenham this month

ABBA tribute act Kiss the Teacher will be coming to Haddenham Sports and Social Club. Picture: FACEBOOK/KISS THE TEACHER Archant

It's going to be an 'Abbatastic' night at Haddenham and Sports Social Club's upcoming event this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ABBA tribute band Kiss the Teacher will grace the stage as they prepare to entertain club members and residents with a nostalgic night of song and dance.

A Haddenham Sports and Social Club spokeswoman said: "A lot of members are fans of ABBA and said it would be nice to have an ABBA tribute act with all the classics!

You may also want to watch:

"We have a lot of 50s and 60s rock 'n' roll bands and we have events most weekends with various bands.

"I know that quite a few people are looking forward to it."

The event kicks off on Saturday, March 14 from 8pm at Haddenham Sports and Social Club, Chewells Lane, Haddenham, CB6 3SS. Entry is £10 on the door.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page or call 07599 994643.