Advanced search

Dance to the sounds of Abba with a tribute band at Ely Maltings

PUBLISHED: 17:22 23 January 2019

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Archant

Tribute band ABBA ReBjörn are set to make a return to The Maltings in Ely.

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba RebjornAbba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Following their sell-out visit in March 2017, Ely Hereward Rotary Club are pleased to announce the return of the group who are sure to create a fun packed night of dancing on Saturday March 30.

Abba Rebjörn – who are reported to be one of the best tribute bands in the UK – will perform all the great ABBA hits.

There will also be a disco with other great music from the 70s, with dancing to the band and disco from 7pm until midnight.

A spokesman for the Maltings said: “Get together with family and friends and join us for a great night out, dancing to the music of the 70s.” Tickets are available from Friday January 25 at £16 each from the Babylon Gallery, Waterside, from Ely Fudge on the Market Square, the Tourist information Office at Oliver Cromwell’s House, and online at www.wegottickets.com.

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba RebjornAbba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Profits from the event will go to local charities and good causes supported by the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

#includeImage($article, 225)

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

An impressive new walkway next to the Ely Southern Bypass made of 252 tonnes of steel and capturing picturesque views across the city has officially opened. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Budget battle as Cambridgeshire County Council hit out at claims it is in ‘financial meltdown’

Cambridgeshire County Council has hit out at irresponsible claims it is in financial meltdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Police use ‘tactical contact’ to stop 4x4 driving in Fenland field

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week. One in Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists