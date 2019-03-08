Dance to the sounds of Abba with a tribute band at Ely Maltings
PUBLISHED: 12:46 19 March 2019
Archant
Tribute band ABBA ReBjörn are set to make a return to The Maltings in Ely this weekend.
Following their sell-out visit in March 2017, Ely Hereward Rotary Club host the return of the group who are sure to create a fun packed night of dancing on Saturday March 30.
Abba Rebjörn – who are reported to be one of the best tribute bands in the UK – will perform all the great ABBA hits.
There will also be a disco with other great music from the 70s, with dancing to the band and disco from 7pm until midnight.
A spokesman for the Maltings said: “Get together with family and friends and join us for a great night out, dancing to the music of the 70s.”
Tickets, which cost £16 each, are available from the Babylon Gallery, Waterside, from Ely Fudge on the Market Square, the Tourist information Office at Oliver Cromwell’s House, and online at www.wegottickets.com.