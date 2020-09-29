Advanced search

Ely will still celebrate Apple Day - but on a smaller scale than before

PUBLISHED: 15:03 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 29 September 2020

Hundreds of people attended Ely Apple Day 2019 as it returned to the city on Satuday (October 19). Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Hundreds of people attended Ely Apple Day 2019 as it returned to the city on Satuday (October 19). Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

An apple-finding competition, quiz, wordsearch and a longest peel competition are among the highlight’s of this year’s mini Ely Apple Day.

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual event have had to scale things back - but there will still be plenty to do outside Oliver Cromwell’s House on Saturday October 17 from 10am-4pm.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager at Visit Ely, said: “This year, it may be tiny in comparison, but we are still celebrating and have a variety of things to see and do.

“There is a competition where you have to find all the apples, all hidden in our independent shops, and be in with a chance of winning a £30voucher from Cutlacks.

“Our friends from Watergull Orchards are joining us for the day and will be supplying their apple juice and available to chat to visitors about all the different varieties of apples, which are also available to purchase.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ely Apple Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

“Ely museum are also joining in the celebrations with a quiz and wordsearch and more, so come along and pick up a copy.

“Don’t forget to get your ‘peeling practice’ in, as we are running our hourly ‘longest peel’ competition, together with other free activities throughout the day.

“Now in it’s 21st year, we must remember that Ely’s Apple Festival has established itself as one of the best, and longest running apple events in the region, and despite the current situation, let’s not forget this year, and still celebrate.

“All our events are risk-assessed and COVID secure, we request all visitors check in using the new QR code and wear appropriate PPE.”

For further information, call 01353 662062 or visit www.visitely.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambridgeshire District Council launch new equality, diversity and inclusion policy

Here is how you can your say on a new East Cambridgeshire District Council equality, diversity and inclusion policy. Picture: Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels

Anti-social behaviour, late-night noise and increased traffic among concerns of residents objecting to Wetherspoon pub at former King’s boarding house

Wetherspoon will open in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture: GOOGLE

From Gary Barlow to Samuel L. Jackson’s doppelganger: Here’s 6 celebs spotted in Fenland

We count down the top six celebrities spotted in Cambridgeshire and the Fens over the last few years. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

Ely will still celebrate Apple Day - but on a smaller scale than before

Hundreds of people attended Ely Apple Day 2019 as it returned to the city on Satuday (October 19). Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Littleport Parkrun Buddies continues its community and fundraising efforts

Littleport Parkrun Buddies provide an update on their fundraising acitivies in September 2020. Pictures: Lyn Gibb-de Swarte