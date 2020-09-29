Ely will still celebrate Apple Day - but on a smaller scale than before

An apple-finding competition, quiz, wordsearch and a longest peel competition are among the highlight’s of this year’s mini Ely Apple Day.

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual event have had to scale things back - but there will still be plenty to do outside Oliver Cromwell’s House on Saturday October 17 from 10am-4pm.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager at Visit Ely, said: “This year, it may be tiny in comparison, but we are still celebrating and have a variety of things to see and do.

“There is a competition where you have to find all the apples, all hidden in our independent shops, and be in with a chance of winning a £30voucher from Cutlacks.

“Our friends from Watergull Orchards are joining us for the day and will be supplying their apple juice and available to chat to visitors about all the different varieties of apples, which are also available to purchase.

“Ely museum are also joining in the celebrations with a quiz and wordsearch and more, so come along and pick up a copy.

“Don’t forget to get your ‘peeling practice’ in, as we are running our hourly ‘longest peel’ competition, together with other free activities throughout the day.

“Now in it’s 21st year, we must remember that Ely’s Apple Festival has established itself as one of the best, and longest running apple events in the region, and despite the current situation, let’s not forget this year, and still celebrate.

“All our events are risk-assessed and COVID secure, we request all visitors check in using the new QR code and wear appropriate PPE.”

For further information, call 01353 662062 or visit www.visitely.org.uk