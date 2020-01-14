Advanced search

Love Island blonde bombshells Eve and Jess from Cambridgeshire steal boys in savage second episode of winter series

PUBLISHED: 11:22 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 14 January 2020

Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale caused a stir in the second explosive episode of the winter series. Picture: ITV

Love Island twins from Cambridgeshire have already caused quite a stir in the Cape Town villa after making two girls single.

Eve and Jess Gale - both former students at Cottenham Village College - stole two boys in last night's explosive episode (January 13).

The identical twins were tasked with picking boys they wanted to couple up with - it didn't matter if those boys were already with someone else.

When making her decision, Jess said: "Since I came into the villa, this guy paid me compliments which I like and I'll be interested in to see where it goes."

It was at that point she stole fellow islander Leanne Amaning's man and Manchester police officer from London, Mike Boateng.

Jess added: "It's a difficult position to be put in, I have not come in to break one of you couples up, but you have to remember we are in here for ourselves."

Eve then went on to take away Shaughna Phillips' man, 23-year-old scaffolder who describes himself as "energetic, caring and up for a laugh", Callum Jones.

Speaking before entering the villa, Eve said: "I would say I'm confident, chilled out and easygoing which would make me a good islander.

"I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite 'alpha male'. And I'd like a guy who is switched on."

Following a successful summer series last year, the ITV show now takes a new group of singles to a luxury villa in Cape Town.

Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide the final couple and ultimate winners.

The Love Island series six winning couple will share the £50,000 prize money and will have gained a huge online presence.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

