Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island ITV Publicity/Love Island

Contestants in the Winter Love Island villa received a shock when two girls from Cambridgeshire arrived to mix things up.

Identical twins Eve and Jess Gale - who studied at Cottenham Village College - were last to enter the hit-ITV 2 show which aired on Sunday (January 12).

The 20-year-old VIP hostesses say they are "the party trick" as they gear up for the latest series of the love-making reality TV show hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Speaking before entering the villa, Eve said: "I would say I'm confident, chilled out and easygoing which would make me a good islander.

"I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite 'alpha male'. And I'd like a guy who is switched on."

Speaking of her ideal man, Jess said: "Someone who is confident, not cocky. Selfassured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me."

Eve added: "I have the ultimate girl code. If someone upset [Jess] I'd never speak to them again. In the villa, I won't be snake-y towards a girl, but if I like a guy I would say."

Eve says her "claim to fame" is chatting to Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga, after an event the two were attending in London.

She said: "I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R 'n' B rapper, messaged me too."

Talking of a negative dating experience, Jess said: "I was seeing someone and it was going really well. Then I saw him on Instagram in photos with a girl.

"The caption said 'A rare one, I love you'. They'd been to Dubai together and were proper tight. The dates with me meant he'd been cheating the whole time."

Following a successful summer series last year, the ITV show now takes a new group of singles to a luxury villa in Cape Town.

Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide the final couple and ultimate winners.

The Love Island series six winning couple will share the £50,000 prize money and will have gained a huge online presence.

Love Island continues on ITV 2 each day from 9pm.