Reach for the stars at luxurious dining experience London in the Sky

21 May, 2019 - 12:44
Breathtaking views and sparkling cocktails at London in the Sky. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

It is an outdoor dining experience like no other - London in the Sky offers unique views of the city skyline sipping on cocktails suspended 100ft in the air.

Although daunting at first, the team are eager to ease any nerves by offering on-board entertainment while you sit among the stars.

The 22-seat Sky Table is the perfect choice for an epic date night or birthday celebrations with friends - not to the best Instagram selfie backdrop.

The Ely Standard team were treated to lush canapés and champagne before boarding the experience next to the O2 Arena just before sundown.

You are strapped into your seat while staff in the centre of the table begin to make cocktails while music plays.

While in the air you can adjust your chair to move from side to side - if you're brave enough - to take in the full view of the city.

Then you are brought back down to earth after around 25 minutes with cheers and applause before the party continues at the bar.

We feel like not only have we had an amazing party in the sky, but faced our fears too.

One of the highlights of the summer - it is an experience not to be missed.

London in the Sky is only available until July 15 at the O2 Arena.

Prices start from £69, for full information visit https://londoninthesky.co.uk/

