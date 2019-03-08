Comedian Lenny Henry will ask 'Who Am I Again?' at Cambridge Corn Exchange show

One of Britain's best-known comedians, Lenny Henry, is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday November 25 to share stories of his life. Archant

One of Britain's best-known comedians, Lenny Henry, is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday November 25 to share stories of his life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of Britain’s best-known comedians, Lenny Henry, is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday November 25 to share stories of his life. One of Britain’s best-known comedians, Lenny Henry, is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday November 25 to share stories of his life.

His career, which began with cult stardom on children's television, now includes writer, radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and actor.

In the first half of the evening, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of funny and sad memories and stories - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

You may also want to watch:

With his mother's mantra of 'H'integration' echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career, followed by questions from the audience.

Come and enjoy these honest and tender stories, told with a glorious sense of humour and help Lenny figure out 'Who Am I Again?

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £34.50. Book online.