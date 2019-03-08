Learn how we can build a better world at Babylon Gallery's LEGO Serious Play workshop

How can we build a better world is the theme of a serious LEGO session led by artist Tim Casson at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday December 4. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/SUPPLIED Archant

How can we build a better world is the theme of a serious LEGO session led by artist Tim Casson at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday December 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How can we build a better world is the theme of a serious LEGO session led by artist Tim Casson at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday December 4. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/SUPPLIED How can we build a better world is the theme of a serious LEGO session led by artist Tim Casson at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday December 4. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/SUPPLIED

This playful and imaginative session offers a fun introduction to Serious Play, and offers an insight into how the world's favourite construction toy can be used as a thinking, communication and problem solving tool.

The session will be followed by drop-in LEGO fun from 2pm until 4pm (no booking required).

You may also want to watch:

Tim is an artist creating work that is collaborative, interactive and joyful. His company Casson & Friends (cassonandfriends.com) make work for theatre, public, unusual and online spaces.

Tim is a teacher of over 20 years, a world record holder and a trained facilitator of LEGO Serious Play method and materials.

The session starts at 10.30am. Entry costs £5 per ticket (including g refreshments).

LEGO will be provided. Suitable for ages 12 and above.