Jasper Carrott's Stand Up & Rock show comes to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.

The tour sees the legendary Jasper Carrott alongside his musical compatriots, the Bev Bevan Band. As well as being Jasper's mate, Bev is founding member of The Move and ELO and has one of the finest bands around.

Special guests include 60's star Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries.

The unique show gives the opportunity to see and hear great artistes belting out a night of classic songs and Jasper back where he belongs...making people laugh.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £25 to £33, can be booked online.