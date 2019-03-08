Advanced search

Video

Jasper Carrott's Stand Up & Rock show comes to Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 11:44 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 05 September 2019

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.

Archant

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.

The tour sees the legendary Jasper Carrott alongside his musical compatriots, the Bev Bevan Band. As well as being Jasper's mate, Bev is founding member of The Move and ELO and has one of the finest bands around.

You may also want to watch:

Special guests include 60's star Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries.

The unique show gives the opportunity to see and hear great artistes belting out a night of classic songs and Jasper back where he belongs...making people laugh.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £25 to £33, can be booked online.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see former champion boxer Frank Bruno

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon on October 19 and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Robotic cats are ‘purrfect’ companions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock show comes to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists