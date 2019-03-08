Landscapes of Life is the theme of annual arts festival

For the Isle of Ely Arts Festival 2019 launch event on June 14 award-winning poet Wendy Cope OBE will be interviewed by BBC presenter Jeremy Sallis at St Peters Church in Ely. Archant

The theme for the 2019 edition of the Isle of Ely Arts Festival, which runs from June 15 to July 13, is ‘Landscapes of Life’.

The society that runs the festival each year say that audiences should expect “a cultural month full of music, art, theatre, live film screenings, literature, and more.

“There's also a chance for you to get creative with a writing competition, the Babylon summer exhibition open to both amateur and professional artists, workshops at Haddenham Galleries and an open mic poetry night with Fen Speak.

For the launch event on June 14 award-winning poet Wendy Cope OBE' will be interviewed by BBC presenter Jeremy Sallis at St Peter's Church in Ely.

Other festival highlights include 'A Night at the Movies' in Ely Cathedral on July 12 with the Festival Orchestra and community singers led by Chris Parsons.

Sing! Choirs are back by popular demand in the Bishop's Garden for a picnic concert on July 7 and 'A Night at the Opera' with Ely Choral Society takes place on July 13.

On June 29 Ely Consort perform John Rutter's uplifting 'Feel the Spirit'.

'Folk in the Fens' presents a series of concerts and events, including music, prose and poetry from anywhere and everywhere, featuring Jeremy Harmer, Steve Bingham and performers from across the region.

There are art previews with an Open Studios event at Wicken Fen on June 29 and 30.

Local artist Ted Coney will be artist in residence on June 15 and 16 at Ely Courthouse working in a pop-up studio in the main courtroom on his latest family painting 'Who Stole The Toothpaste?'.

Visitors can also n enjoy work from famous British artist John Piper in a selling exhibition at the Babylon Gallery which runs from June 22 to July 14.

Sheila Friend Smith, festival chairman, said: “We're looking forward to another year of celebrating arts and culture.

“We pride ourselves on being a festival celebrating all the arts and reaching as many people as possible and make this a fantastic celebration of local community talent.”

Tickets for festival events are now available from individual promoters, check out the free brochure (available from the first week of May) in shops, galleries and tourist attractions throughout the district) and via the festival website: www.isleofelyartsfestival.org.uk