£25,000 needed to ensure Hifields festival can continue following postponement due to coronavirus

The organisers of Hifields festival, which was due to take place at Chippenham Park on July 3, have launched a fundraiser to ensure the independent dance music festival continues following the cancellation of this summer�s event due to the coronavirus. Picture: HIFIELDS/FACEBOOK Archant

A fundraiser has been launched to ensure an independent dance music festival continues following the cancellation of this summer’s event due to the coronavirus.

The sixth edition of Hifields festival, which was started by a small group of friends in 2014, was scheduled to take place at its new home of Chippenham Park in Ely on July 4 and 5. But, because of, COVID-19, it has been postponed until July 3 and 4 next year.

However, the festival’s organisers say they need £25,000 to make sure that Hifields - which last year hosted Gorgon City and Artful Dodger - can continue as they “receive no sponsorship or funding.

“Unfortunately, this also means that there is no partner there to bail us out and we are not entitled to any funding offered by the government.

“Without help, Hifields could soon be over, not just for this year, but forever,” he added.

Thomas Janes, who is one of the founders, said that the festival did have insurance but “like so many other events across the world, the policy is void in the case of a pandemic.

He added that the because the team had “invested significant funds into the 2020 festival on things such as licensing, planning, marketing, insurance, production and deposits” they have been “left with a vast deficit”.

Writing on the GoFundMe page that he set up three days ago, Mr Janes said the team were “planning to go bigger and better than ever before and it is devastating to have to put our dreams on hold.

“Since that very first party, which was a handful of friends dancing together in a field, we have invested every penny back into Hifields to ensure that your experience is amazing and unforgettable!

“When we first set out to create our perfect party, we knew that there would be ups and downs, but we could never have imagined or planned for the situation that we are currently facing.”

He added that while the small team “have worked through every alternative, it just isn’t possible to host a large-scale event as planned, but more importantly, where we were able to guarantee your safety.”

Mr Janes added: “We’re asking you, our party family, to come together by doing whatever you can to support our survival.

“We know in these circumstances that it is a huge ask, but now more than ever we need your support, by donating if you possibly can.

“We are eternally grateful for the love that you have shown us and everyone that has attended Hifields over the last five years.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to dance together again for many years to come!”

To donate click here.