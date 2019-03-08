Hifields Festival 2019: One of Cambridgeshire's biggest electronic music festivals is coming to the region next month - here's the line-up

One of the region's biggest music festivals is returning to Cambridgeshire next month - here's everything you need to know about Hifields 2019.

Gorgon City, Eats Everything and Artful Dodge are among the star-studded line-up of this year's Hifields Festival which takes place on Saturday, July 6.

Now in its fifth year, the event welcomes more than 3,000 music fans to The Polo Club in Dullingham along with some of the biggest names in electronic music.

Spreading across three stages, the one-day music festival will feature artists from all over the world in what promises to be the biggest line-up to date.

Thomas Janes, festival founder and curator, said: "This year's festival contains the biggest line up we have ever had.

"We are really excited to have worldwide renowned acts such as Eats Everything, Goldie and Gorgon City playing in our little corner of Cambridgeshire."

The 'Garden Stage' will be headlined by chart-topping house act, Gorgon City while over on the Into the Woods Stage, you will find Steve Lawler.

Drum n Bass heavyweight legend DJ Hype will close down the Metropolis Stage, in association with long-standing Cambridge party hosts, Warning.

The bill will also include 50 local DJs and up and coming artists from across the country as well as stages and décor inspired by this year's theme, Flower Power.

Full line up: Gorgon City, Eats Everything, Steve Lawler, Goldie, Michael Bibi, DJ Hype, Hazard, Artful Dodger, Levela, Jess Bays.

Crissy Criss, Rene LaVice, Mollie Collins, Sam Supplier, Mason Collective, Alisha, IC3, Carasel, Franko Fraize, Sam Goku, Jethro Heston and Cumminz.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit: www.hifields.com