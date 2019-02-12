Advanced search

German comedian Henning When comes to Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 11:39 23 February 2019

German comedian Henning When is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday March 2.

You couldn’t make it up; surely the German comedy ambassador hasn’t bosched out yet another new show? And what’s he still doing here anyway?

Well, his lack of transferable skills is what keeps him here and his belief that practise makes perfect is what keeps him going.

This show is a much needed call to arms. Listen, everyone: stop pondering and hand-wringing. Instead get on your bike and put your face to the grindstone!

He’s been described as being “as subtle as Schumacher on Battiston” by ‘some bloke’ on Twitter

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, £19.50 to £22.50, are available online.

