Half term family fun at The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

PUBLISHED: 12:47 22 October 2019

Fun for all the family at Denny Abbey & Farmland Museum this half-term. Picture: DENNY ABBEY.

Archant

October is the last month of the 2019 season at The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey, just off the A10 north of Waterbeach, and half term is packed with family-friendly events and activities.

There's an autumn-themed craft activity, 'Leafmania', from 1-4pm on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 October where you can drop in to make creative animal collages out of colourful leaves.

Then the season finishes on Sunday October 27 with a spooky end of season celebration. Activities include pumpkin carving, spooky songs, broomstick races, willow wand making and a special visit from the birds of the Raptor Foundation.

Every standard admission ticket to the Farmland Museum is an annual pass, lasting for 12 months. Passes can be used for entry to all half term events and any bought on the day will be valid for the whole of next season.

For more information visit www.farmlandmuseum.org.uk

