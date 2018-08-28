Gallery

REVIEW: The newly refurbished Green Man bar and restaurant is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure

The newly refurbished Green Man bar and restaurant is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure. Following two weeks of refurbishment work, the restaurant and bar – on High Road - has been given a modern, open and stylish makeover; though still ensuring to retain its traditional and medieval features. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. Archant

Just moments away from the busy bustle of Cambridge city centre, The Green Man is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stylish interior of The Green Man restaurant. Picture: TRUMPINGTON The stylish interior of The Green Man restaurant. Picture: TRUMPINGTON

Following two weeks of refurbishment work, the restaurant and bar – on High Road - has been given a modern, open and stylish makeover; though still ensuring to retain its traditional and medieval features.

With rustic wooden beams and plush cushioned chairs - some with a burnt effect on the back - there’s a country atmosphere as soon as you walk in to the 17th Century, Grade 2 listed building and arrive at the relaxed bar and homely seating area.

The attention to detail here is impressive: from the lightly crackling fire to the golden uplighters, candle lit tables, old fashioned carpet and low ceilings.

Just moments away from the busy bustle of Cambridge city centre, The Green Man is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure. Just moments away from the busy bustle of Cambridge city centre, The Green Man is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure.

After a selection of starter samples, we make our way through to the spacious and well-designed restaurant. With a fire pit centrepiece in the middle of the luxurious-looking room, the decor is a mix of traditional with some modern touches thrown in.

Attentive waiters and waitresses are on hand to make sure everyone’s happy at all times, ensuring the service is slick and highly professional.

The Raspberry Mule cocktail is a refreshingly fruity choice to start the night; with a two for £10 offer on cocktails from 12-7pm Monday to Friday, the drinks menu is surprisingly inexpensive. And for gin fans, the Whitley Neill raspberry G&T is a great choice.

A selection of sample starters at The Green Man in Trumpington. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. A selection of sample starters at The Green Man in Trumpington. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

The food menu is full of choice, too, offering something for every pallet – from lamb to pizza and burgers to pork belly.

A while you wait garlic pizette - light and crispy at the same time - is great for sharing or for those with a smaller appetite. For starters, the breaded brie creates a melt in the mouth sensation while the karaage chicken - presented on jagged edged slate - is a more daring option, for those who like spicier flavours

As for main courses, the pizza with pepperoni, chicken and bacon is nice and light while the roast lamb – accompanied by dauphinois potatoes and roasted vegetables - is tender and falls off the bone.

For starters, the karaage chicken - presented on jagged edged slate - is a more daring option, for those who like spicier flavours. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. For starters, the karaage chicken - presented on jagged edged slate - is a more daring option, for those who like spicier flavours. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

Because there are so many tempting desert options it’s best to go for the sharer - which includes chocolate fudge cake, a chocolate brownie vanilla ice cream sandwich, merangue mess and a baked vanilla cheesecake (crisp on top but light and fluffy inside).

Thanks to delicious meals that are well-presented and an environment that’s homely and relaxed, The Green Man has got everything spot on.

The Green Man reopens its doors to the public tomorrow, Saturday February 9.

The stylish interior of The Green Man restaurant. Picture: TRUMPINGTON The stylish interior of The Green Man restaurant. Picture: TRUMPINGTON

Visit www.thegreenmantrumpington.com or www.facebook.com/thegreenmantrumpington for more information.

The roast lamb – accompanied by dauphinois potatoes and roasted vegetables - is tender and falls off the bone. The roast lamb – accompanied by dauphinois potatoes and roasted vegetables - is tender and falls off the bone.

As for main courses at The Green Man in Trumpington, the pizza with pepperoni, chicken and bacon is light and crispy but full of flavour. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. As for main courses at The Green Man in Trumpington, the pizza with pepperoni, chicken and bacon is light and crispy but full of flavour. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

The Green Man's stylish restaurant section. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. The Green Man's stylish restaurant section. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.