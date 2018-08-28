REVIEW: The newly refurbished Green Man bar and restaurant is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure
PUBLISHED: 14:13 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 08 February 2019
Archant
Just moments away from the busy bustle of Cambridge city centre, The Green Man is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure.
Following two weeks of refurbishment work, the restaurant and bar – on High Road - has been given a modern, open and stylish makeover; though still ensuring to retain its traditional and medieval features.
With rustic wooden beams and plush cushioned chairs - some with a burnt effect on the back - there’s a country atmosphere as soon as you walk in to the 17th Century, Grade 2 listed building and arrive at the relaxed bar and homely seating area.
The attention to detail here is impressive: from the lightly crackling fire to the golden uplighters, candle lit tables, old fashioned carpet and low ceilings.
After a selection of starter samples, we make our way through to the spacious and well-designed restaurant. With a fire pit centrepiece in the middle of the luxurious-looking room, the decor is a mix of traditional with some modern touches thrown in.
Attentive waiters and waitresses are on hand to make sure everyone’s happy at all times, ensuring the service is slick and highly professional.
The Raspberry Mule cocktail is a refreshingly fruity choice to start the night; with a two for £10 offer on cocktails from 12-7pm Monday to Friday, the drinks menu is surprisingly inexpensive. And for gin fans, the Whitley Neill raspberry G&T is a great choice.
The food menu is full of choice, too, offering something for every pallet – from lamb to pizza and burgers to pork belly.
A while you wait garlic pizette - light and crispy at the same time - is great for sharing or for those with a smaller appetite. For starters, the breaded brie creates a melt in the mouth sensation while the karaage chicken - presented on jagged edged slate - is a more daring option, for those who like spicier flavours
As for main courses, the pizza with pepperoni, chicken and bacon is nice and light while the roast lamb – accompanied by dauphinois potatoes and roasted vegetables - is tender and falls off the bone.
Because there are so many tempting desert options it’s best to go for the sharer - which includes chocolate fudge cake, a chocolate brownie vanilla ice cream sandwich, merangue mess and a baked vanilla cheesecake (crisp on top but light and fluffy inside).
Thanks to delicious meals that are well-presented and an environment that’s homely and relaxed, The Green Man has got everything spot on.
The Green Man reopens its doors to the public tomorrow, Saturday February 9.
Visit www.thegreenmantrumpington.com or www.facebook.com/thegreenmantrumpington for more information.