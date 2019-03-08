Video

Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy to talk about new book and share tasters of creative cakes at The Maltings in Ely

Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy is coming to Ely next month to give a talk about her new book and share tasters of her creative cakes.

She'll be at The Maltings on Tuesday September 10 sharing tips on how to infuse your baking with a sprinkle of glitter, a rainbow of colours and a menagerie of woodland creatures with the help of her unique baking book 'Baking With'. Whether you want to learn how to make a llama cookie, a cat paradise cake, a panda-madeleine or a choux-bun turtle, there's something to capture your imagination and spread a little (Kim-)Joy.

Doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start time. Admission costs £18 (including book) or £7 for a standard ticket.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/kim-joy/ to book or for more information.