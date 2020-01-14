Advanced search

Cambridge boutique hotel gives guests the chance to discover the city's history and get fit

14 January, 2020 - 19:00
Cambridge boutique hotel gives guests the chance to discover the citys history and get fit. The gym at The Varsity Hotel & Spa is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Fitness fans can learn about the history of Cambridge while getting in shape.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa will launch its Leg It & Learn package including an overnight stay in one of The Varsity's luxury rooms.

The package will also include a 30-minute early morning guided run, that will allow people to explore the history of the city centre.

The run will take a special route through Cambridge, where participants can enjoy the tranquillity of river Cam, passing key cultural sites, including Kings and Trinity College.

The post-workout breakfast will be held at the hotel's restaurant Six.

Guests will indulge in an all-inclusive buffet which will include nutritious dishes such as poached eggs and avocado.

The Leg It & Learn package is priced at £150 per person and includes an overnight stay at the hotel on Friday January 24 in a king room for two guests.

The morning 5K run will take place at 8am.

This also includes access to the spa and gym facilities.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk

