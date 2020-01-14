Cambridge boutique hotel gives guests the chance to discover the city's history and get fit

Fitness fans can learn about the history of Cambridge while getting in shape.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa will launch its Leg It & Learn package including an overnight stay in one of The Varsity's luxury rooms.

The package will also include a 30-minute early morning guided run, that will allow people to explore the history of the city centre.

The run will take a special route through Cambridge, where participants can enjoy the tranquillity of river Cam, passing key cultural sites, including Kings and Trinity College.

The post-workout breakfast will be held at the hotel's restaurant Six.

Guests will indulge in an all-inclusive buffet which will include nutritious dishes such as poached eggs and avocado.

The Leg It & Learn package is priced at £150 per person and includes an overnight stay at the hotel on Friday January 24 in a king room for two guests.

The morning 5K run will take place at 8am.

This also includes access to the spa and gym facilities.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk