St Andrew's Church to stage successful light festival once again this weekend

The light festival at St Andrew's Church in Isleham takes place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A sell-out show is returning to a church in Isleham this weekend after around £1,400 was raised at the previous event.

The light festival at St Andrew's Church is coming back from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

According to organisers, the first weekend went "very well" and 120 homemade mince pies and glasses of mulled wine were sold.

A spokesman said: "Events include a community carol concert at 4pm on the Sunday.

"There's also the draw for the 'Grand Raffle' at 5.30pm, the first prize being £100.

"Other prizes include a 'pod' coffee machine, food and gift hampers and numerous others.

"The first weekend went very well, and around £1,400 has been raised this far."

There are 42 trees on display in the church from local organisations and businesses and a 17-foot Christmas tree is donated every year by farmer Dick Heffer.

A range of competitions are still running for adults and children, including 'Guess the weight of the cake', 'Decorate a Christmas Tree', and 'Find the Snowman'.