St Andrew's Church to stage successful light festival once again this weekend
Supplied
A sell-out show is returning to a church in Isleham this weekend after around £1,400 was raised at the previous event.
The light festival at St Andrew's Church is coming back from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.
According to organisers, the first weekend went "very well" and 120 homemade mince pies and glasses of mulled wine were sold.
A spokesman said: "Events include a community carol concert at 4pm on the Sunday.
"There's also the draw for the 'Grand Raffle' at 5.30pm, the first prize being £100.
"Other prizes include a 'pod' coffee machine, food and gift hampers and numerous others.
"The first weekend went very well, and around £1,400 has been raised this far."
There are 42 trees on display in the church from local organisations and businesses and a 17-foot Christmas tree is donated every year by farmer Dick Heffer.
A range of competitions are still running for adults and children, including 'Guess the weight of the cake', 'Decorate a Christmas Tree', and 'Find the Snowman'.