Step back into Medieval times at Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

PUBLISHED: 10:07 17 August 2019

The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey is holding a Medieval living history event on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 August with activities for all the family.

The Harrington Household re-enactors will take visitors back to Medieval times as they set up camp on site to display crafts and weapons in period costume.

A programme of activities is planned for both days, including a Medieval tournament, arming of the knight and archery displays.

Visiting children will be able to get into the spirit of the ages by taking part in their own bill drill.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm on both days.

Admission costs £6 for adults, £5 concessions and £4 for children. English Heritage members pay a reduced rate.

The museum, on Ely Road in Waterbeach, is a former Benedictine monastery with hands-on displays of medieval art and recreated smithy workshops.

For more information visit www.farmlandmuseum.org.uk

