Art historian and writer William Dalrymple to talk about new book at St Peter's Church in Ely

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 November 2019

Scottish art historian, writer and broadcaster William Dalrymple will give a talk about his new book at St Peter's Church in Ely on Monday December 2. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS ELY

Scottish art historian, writer and broadcaster William Dalrymple will give a talk about his new book at St Peter's Church in Ely on Monday December 2.

In 'The Anarchy', William tells the story of the East India Company as it has never been told before, unfolding a timely cautionary tale of the first global corporate power.

It follows the story of how one of the world's most magnificent empires disintegrated and came to be replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company, based thousands of miles overseas in one small office, five windows wide, and answerable only to its distant shareholders.

In less than four decades it had trained up a security force of around 200,000 men and had subdued an entire subcontinent.

Admission costs £30 (including book) or £7 (entry only). Doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

Book online via www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/william-dalrymple-4/

