Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie brings Fake News tour to Peterborough Cresset
PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 November 2019
If no news is good news then good news is fake news for Pie, who is a character created and played by British actor and comedian Tom Walker/
Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.
With over 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally.
His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times world wide.
Tickets cost £26 and can be booked online or by calling 01733 265705.