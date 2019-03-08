Video

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie brings Fake News tour to Peterborough Cresset

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie is bringing his Fake News tour to The Cresset in Peterborough on Wednesday November 27. He is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONATHAN PIE Archant

If no news is good news then good news is fake news for Pie, who is a character created and played by British actor and comedian Tom Walker/

Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

With over 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally.

His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times world wide.

Tickets cost £26 and can be booked online or by calling 01733 265705.