Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie brings Fake News tour to Peterborough Cresset

PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 November 2019

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie is bringing his Fake News tour to The Cresset in Peterborough on Wednesday November 27. He is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONATHAN PIE

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie is bringing his Fake News tour to The Cresset in Peterborough on Wednesday November 27. He is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONATHAN PIE

If no news is good news then good news is fake news for Pie, who is a character created and played by British actor and comedian Tom Walker/

Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

With over 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally.

His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times world wide.

Tickets cost £26 and can be booked online or by calling 01733 265705.

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

