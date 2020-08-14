Visit Ely launch new series of socially distanced picnic walks

Visit Ely have launched a new series of socially distanced picnic walks to take place around the city.

“Discover the spirit of Ely by enjoying a walk that celebrates the city’s past and present,” say organisers.

“Our new walk offers a fascinating blend of heritage and architecture, followed by a Lemon Tree Deli picnic in Ely Park - bring your own blanket.”

Guests will be able to choose from meat, vegetarian or a devotion or both as well as mini filled rolls, Corkers crisps and fresh fruit.

They will also get a choice of cake - lemon drizzle, blueberry with lemon frosting, chocolate brownie or gluten free almond, pistachio and lemon.

All guests will also receive a bottle of water.

Taking place every Wednesday until August 26, the walks depart from Oliver Cromwell’s House in St Mary’s Street, Ely at 11am.

Admission costs £13 per person and limited places are available.

To book visit www.visitely.org.uk/whats-on