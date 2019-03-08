Not to worry, there's something for all the family at Ely Markets' Bank Holiday celebrations

This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS Archant

It's set to be an exciting few days ahead for Ely Markets over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS

As part of their 'Celebration of Summer' event lasting four days, visitors will be able to engage with a host of attractions, such as a range of street food, different craft stalls live entertainment.

On Friday, August 23, there will be a 'Late Summer Late' featuring live music, street food and children's entertainment between 4-9.30pm.

A food, craft and farmers' market will take place on Saturday, August 24 on the Market Place and Dolphin Lane from 8.30am to 3.30pm, holding a varied selection of artisan food and drink.

Then on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, families can get involved with crafts and other entertainment, with street food on hand between 10am-4pm.

This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS

Free parking is available for all visitors attending the event.

For more information on the event and Ely Markets, visit http://elymarkets.co.uk/.

This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS

This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS This year's 'Celebration of Summer' event by Ely Markets aims to attract visitors far and wide this August Bank Holiday, with crafts, street food and live entertainment just some of the offerings. Picture: ELY MARKETS

You may also want to watch: