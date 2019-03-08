Advanced search

Dine in style at new garden terrace at SIX in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 21 June 2019

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge’s panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge's panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA

Archant

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge's panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer.

Guests can enjoy a cocktail and have a bite to eat in a relaxed atmosphere while taking in the breathtaking views of the city skyline.

The Insta-worthy terrace has been decked out with wooden floor panelling, wicker chairs and a cascade of flowers draping from the fully retractable roof.

It is set to be the perfect space for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner from 12.00pm to 10.00pm.

The all-day seasonal menu features a selection of dishes from the Wood Stone oven, Grill and Rotisserie.

You may also want to watch:

The dishes have been designed to be complemented by an extensive drinks list, which features mapped menu of intrepid cocktails.

The rooftop space can also be hired exclusively for private functions, from birthdays to anniversaries, work events and meetings, and can accommodate for any occasion.

Standing accommodates 50 and seating 30.

Since it opened in 2016, SIX panoramic bar and brasserie counts a number of celebrities among its diners, so far including Bryan Adams, Courtney Cox, William Shatner and Daniel Craig.

The adjoining Varsity Hotel also recently hosted a celebration in the space for James Cracknell and his winning 2019 Boat Race team.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dine in style at new garden terrace at SIX in Cambridge

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge’s panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA

Jail for Ely warehouse manager who ‘exploited his position’ and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Magpas paramedic Sally cycles across Ely with a mannequin to get people trained up in CPR

Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

Donation from Ely Heligoland 39 team towards Bomber Command archive project

Donation towards Bomber Command archive project thanks to Ely team. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists