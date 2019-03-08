Dine in style at new garden terrace at SIX in Cambridge

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge's panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA Archant

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge's panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer.

Guests can enjoy a cocktail and have a bite to eat in a relaxed atmosphere while taking in the breathtaking views of the city skyline.

The Insta-worthy terrace has been decked out with wooden floor panelling, wicker chairs and a cascade of flowers draping from the fully retractable roof.

It is set to be the perfect space for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner from 12.00pm to 10.00pm.

The all-day seasonal menu features a selection of dishes from the Wood Stone oven, Grill and Rotisserie.

The dishes have been designed to be complemented by an extensive drinks list, which features mapped menu of intrepid cocktails.

The rooftop space can also be hired exclusively for private functions, from birthdays to anniversaries, work events and meetings, and can accommodate for any occasion.

Standing accommodates 50 and seating 30.

Since it opened in 2016, SIX panoramic bar and brasserie counts a number of celebrities among its diners, so far including Bryan Adams, Courtney Cox, William Shatner and Daniel Craig.

The adjoining Varsity Hotel also recently hosted a celebration in the space for James Cracknell and his winning 2019 Boat Race team.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk