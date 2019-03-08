Advanced search

Comedian and Peep Show star David Mitchell to talk about his bestselling book at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 15:50 08 November 2019

Comedian, actor, writer and television presenter David Mitchell is coming to Ely Cathedral on Tuesday November 26 to talk about his bestselling book Dishonesty is the Second-Best Policy, Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS

Comedian, actor, writer and television presenter David Mitchell is coming to Ely Cathedral on Tuesday November 26 to talk about his bestselling book Dishonesty is the Second‑Best Policy,

The star of Peep Show's book is a funny, provocative and refreshing celebration (and commiseration) of the state of things in our - not entirely glorious - modern world.

There are many aspects of modern life that trouble award-winning comedian Mitchell: from the UKIP surge to Brexit shambles, digging up Richard III to breaking up fatbergs, from Big Society to food banks, to nuclear weapons, phone etiquette and twerking.

So who better to pierce through the noise, and shed light on these peculiar times?

Prepare for a night of incisive, hilarious, and brilliantly observed comedy as he tours the absurdities of the present age.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. To book a ticket visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk

