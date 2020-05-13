Advanced search

Close shave! Father and son take knife throwing magic act to Britain’s Got Talent stage

PUBLISHED: 17:18 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 13 May 2020

A father and son magic act duo from Cambridgeshire took their dangerous knife throwing act to the nationwide stage after they performed on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Philip and Jeremy Bond travelled to The Lowry theatre in Manchester to audition for the hit talent TV show for a show which left judges “noticeably scared”.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Philip and his son; a knife being thrown by Jeremy missed his father’s face by just inches and that’s why the pair think it wasn’t broadcasted.

Instead, their close shave stunt was uploaded to the Britain’s Got Talent YouTube channel, racking up more than 200,000 views already.

The clip shows the celebrity judges look terrified as Philip climbs into a spinning contraption with sparks flying from the edges as Jeremy launches knives towards him.

Jeremy, known as JezO, said: “Originally I was going to do another routine, even more dangerous, but the producers asked me to change it to something a little less risky.

“We had the knife thrower’s target in the warehouse so dad came up with a magic routine to go with it.

“I practiced a lot, but in the end, we decided it was too dangerous to put our usual assistant on the target. Rather than scrap the idea at such a late stage, dad volunteered to do it.

“I think now he wishes he hadn’t, but the show must go on, and all’s well that ends well!”

The dangerous trick saw Jeremy try to work out the card judge Simon Cowell randomly selected from the pack at the beginning.

They received a strong applause from a packed audience at the Manchester theatre after successfully completing the trick without injury.

Philip, known as Bondini, said “As magicians we’re used to living on the edge, but for sure this is the sharpest edge I have been so close to.

“I believe we should stand by our creations, and I had confidence that Jeremy would get it right on the night.

“He did, of course, but with rather less margin of error than we had planned.

“Perhaps he was dazzled by the lighting, or a little nervous. As for the magic – it is perhaps one of my greatest inventions.”

