Ely welcomes visitors to scaled back but hugely successful apple day

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, and her consort Cllr Arnie Arnold oversaw a range of apples while taking part in the longest peel competition and keeping entertained at the annual Ely Apple Festival. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

The weight of expectation was upon them – and true to form Ely Hereward Rotary Club did not crumble under it.

102 Apple Crumbles ready for the Apple Day stall outside Oliver Cromwell's House, raising money for local charities and good causes. (That's chief cook Janet in the photo). Picture; VISIT ELY 102 Apple Crumbles ready for the Apple Day stall outside Oliver Cromwell's House, raising money for local charities and good causes. (That's chief cook Janet in the photo). Picture; VISIT ELY

For their apple crumbles went down a storm at Ely Apple Day 2020.

The club sold 102 crumbles and raised over £300 for local charities and worthy causes.

“Special thanks to Janet and Christine for making it all happen - it’s nice to be out there meeting lovely people and fundraising again,” said a spokesperson for the club.

It was one of many highlights of a much-reduced apple day in Ely but nonetheless offered more than just a reminder of community enterprise at its best.

It was also an opportunity for the mayor to attend one of the few civic functions of her term of office.

Cllr Sue Austen and her consort, Cllr Arnie Arnold, tucked into some of the apples on offer, as well as taking part in the traditional longest peel competition.

They also found time to rest as festivities ended by perching themselves on the traditional Visit Ely deckchair.

The socially distanced apple day took place outside Oliver Cromwell’s House in St Mary’s Street on October 17 and attracted a good gathering.

Ely and Littleport Riot Morris Dancers performed on St Mary’s Green also appeared.

There was success, too, for Colin Dawson who was the winner of the £30 Cutlacks voucher in the ‘find the apple’ competition which was harder than it sounds.

Visit Ely said they were grateful, too, for “our friends from Watergull Orchards” who joined them for the day and supplied delicious apple juice for visitors and chatted about their different varieties of apples.

Now in its 21st year, the apple day has stood the test of time.

Anna Bennett, Visit Ely event manager said “The festival, over the many years, has provided the community with interest and intrigue whether you are interested in the either the educational, environmental aspect, or just want to have some fun”.

She added: “Thank you to our friends at the wonderful Watergull Orchards for their support at Saturday’s mini apple day!

“Not only did they provide some delicious apple juice prizes but they also gave us some giant apples which were perfect for our longest peel competition.

“A wonderful day was had by all. All the crumbles sold; winners of the competitions were delighted with their prizes. Thanks to all those that supported us during such a tough time.”

Ely enjoyed - for 2020 at least - a rare day out and a celebration for Apple Day. Reduced in scale because of coronavirus,it turned out to be a happy and well organised event. Picture; VISIT ELY Ely enjoyed - for 2020 at least - a rare day out and a celebration for Apple Day. Reduced in scale because of coronavirus,it turned out to be a happy and well organised event. Picture; VISIT ELY

