The Best In Comedy returns to The Maltings in Ely on Friday January 31 with Ahir Shah, Glenn Moore and Jack Barry.

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah, whose sharp, intellectual brand of stand-up features a blend of philosophical inquiry, political vigour, and sweet gags, has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You.

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Glenn Moore, meanwhile, brings his latest scintillating one-liners and elaborate personal stories, having become a regular on Mock The Week.

Acclaimed stand-up and compulsive over sharer Jack Barry is coming off the back of a critically-acclaimed live show 'Tango', following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Doors open at 7pm for a 8pm start and tickets, £15, can be booked online.