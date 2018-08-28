Advanced search

Video

REVIEW: ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the highs and lows of life on the road

PUBLISHED: 10:25 25 January 2019

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Archant

Channelling the classic humour of one of the world’s most iconic comedy duos, Stan & Ollie is a heart-warming tale of friendship and a reminder that life on the road isn’t always so easy.

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECHJohn C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Recreating Stanley Laurel and Oliver Hardy’s original, simplistic slapstick sketches, and bringing their story to a new generation of cinema-goers as well as older audiences who’ll have grown up with Laurel & Hardy, it’s a well thought out and enlightening reflection on one of the trickier times in the pair’s lives.

British actor Steve Coogan (most known for playing Alan Partridge) is brilliant as Stan - an inspired writer whose constantly coming up with new scenes for them to perform - while America’s John C. Reilly (whose standout performance until now was in 2008’s ‘Step Brothers’) seems the perfect fit to play Ollie, often stealing the show with witty one-liners and telling facial expressions. And watching them bring Laurel & Hardy’s original camaraderie back to life has a timeless feel; the sketches are just as funny now as they were five decades ago.

Picking up some time into their career, it tells the story of some of Laurel & Hardy’s more difficult years on the road, playing to half-empty venues on a U.K. tour with the dream of a movie deal at the end of it all.

As they struggle to fill the theatres of post-war Britain, it’s a reminder of a fleeting sense of fame; but they soldier on - realising that getting in the papers is probably the quickest way to boost ticket sales, even roping in their wives for some publicity stunts as suggested by their oddly nice but subtly manipulative manager Bernard Delfont (played charmingly and business-minded by Rufus Jones).

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECHJohn C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

The most heartening thing about the biographical movie (the perfect length at just over an hour and a half) is learning of the duo’s defiance to keep doing what they’re doing, inspired by comments from strangers and fans that “we’re so happy you’re still going strong after all these years”. As Ollie’s health problems start to unravel, there’s a touching scene which sees the two of them in bed reflecting on their career and what’s best for the future.

What’s portrayed effortlessly throughout, though, is their commitment and determination: they don’t want to let their fans or families down but, more than anything, they keep going because the stage is the one place where they felt happiest - and it really shines through thanks to Coogan and Reilly’s charismatic and endearing performances.

‘Stan & Ollie’ is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For full screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/stan-and-ollie

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the highs and lows of life on the road

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Cheers! Get down to The Maltings for the 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

CAMRAs 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival is now underway at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Government minister for High Streets on visit to Ely to see at first hand the issues facing local traders - but he is offering some hope

High Streets minister Jake Berry MP came to Ely today to see for himself at first hand the issues facing local traders. The visit was arranged by SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer. The minister was keen to listen and learn what local traders think. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

He threatened her with knives, smashed up her home and strangled her to force an apology - jail for the abuser who terrified Cambridge woman

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Mayor James Palmer refutes Private Eye claims with balance sheet showing how charity ball raised £12,000 without costing any cost to taxpayer

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists