PUBLISHED: 12:59 18 January 2019

Archant

An independent production company based in Ely is gearing up to release its new film ‘Capel Green’ later this year.

Directed, edited and produced by Dion Johnson, who has lived in the city for 10 years, the feature length documentary film is about the strange occurrences which took place in and around Rendlesham Forest, close to the twin US Air Force bases of Bentwaters and Woodbridge in Suffolk, England during 1980.

It is being made by Indigo Transmit Films Ltd, which is based at George Court, Bartholomew’s Walk, and has 16 members who have been involved in the project alongside their regular jobs; another Ely man, Peter Chilvers, who has worked with Brian Eno, is also working in the film’s soundtrack.

Having enlisted help from people across the country and even in the USA – including sound recorder Brian Branovsky who has worked on two James Bond movies – the project has grown from being Mr Johnson’s self-funded production to having 16 shareholders.

He said: “Capel Green is my baby. We started it in summer 2017 so by the time it is released – hopefully between May and September – it will have been two years in the making.

“We’ve had a lot of very late nights and early mornings,” he said, adding that the idea for the film came when he took his daughter for a walk about Rendlesham Forest.”

The aim is to get it into a round of film festivals and then into independent cinemas before releasing it on DVD, he said.

The film’s lead investigator and researcher is Gary Heseltine, a former police detective and a worldwide authority on UFOs and the Rendlesham Forest case.

“The investigation has uncovered a raft of new and old information that has never been relayed to the public before about this fascinating case,” added Mr Johnson.

“Multiple US Air Force personnel witnessed UFOs in the sky, large orbs of red light floating low to the ground, landed craft and unusual entities which were observed in a farmer’s field known as Capel Green.

“From small floating red orbs to several landed craft, from beams directed into nuclear storage bunkers to strange ‘entities’ encountered in a farmer’s field and witness by numerous USAF Security police specialists, this movie will bring these incidents to life properly for the very first time and in 4K cinema quality resolution.

“The film also features the poignant story of the original, military whistlebowler whose life would change forever after revealing what he encountered on one of those nights in a field adjacent to the forest, known as Capel Green.

“This is not a science fiction film; it is based entirely on witness testimony, evidence and facts.

“Featuring re-enactment scenes of the incredible events and interviews with witnesses who have never spoken on camera before, this is an amazing part of our history which has never been fully researched or investigated in the mainstream media… until now.”

Capel Green, which is currently in the visual effects stage, is scheduled for release between May and September.

For more information visit www.capelgreen.com or search @CapelGreen on Twitter or @IndigoTransmitFilms on Facebook.

